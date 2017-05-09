Khaseem Greene indicted on weapons charges, waived by Chiefs

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 9, 2017, 11:47 PM EDT

Linebacker Khaseem Greene was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday after being indicted on weapons charges in a New Jersey court.

According to Marisa Iati of NJ.com, surveillance video outside of Allstar Night Club in Elizabeth, N.J. showed Greene handing a gun to another individual outside the club on Dec. 2 before that man fired the weapon into a crowd of people.

That man, Jason C. Sanders, testified in a statement that he had been given the gun by Greene.

Greene is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Chiefs announced via their Twitter account Tuesday afternoon that Green had been placed on waivers.

Green has not appeared in a regular season game since 2014 with the Chicago Bears. He was a third round pick by the Bears in 2013 and appeared in 25 games with six starts over two seasons before being released in May, 2015. Greene has been on the roster of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and Chiefs over the last three years without earning a spot on their regular season rosters.