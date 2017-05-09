Mark Herzlich changes numbers from 94 to 44, to allow for some work on offense

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT

The NFL’s next two-way player may happen in New York, where Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich has changed his number to accommodate a possible cameo appearance on the other side of the ball.

Via Tom Rock of Newsday, Herzlich told reporters that he has switched from 94 to 44 because he’s working with the offense as a tight end and needs an eligible number.

The Giants currently have four tight ends on the roster: Will Tye, Rhett Ellison, Jerell Adams, and Matt LaCosse. Herzlich’s new number already appears on the team’s official online roster.

Undrafted in 2011, Herzlich has spent six years with the Giants. He overcame cancer while at Boston College.