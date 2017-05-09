Michael Oher turns himself in after assault citation

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher turned himself in to Nashville police this week, after he was cited for the misdemeanor assault of an Uber driver.

According to WSOC, Oher had been ordered to appear for booking Monday.

An Uber driver claimed last month that he and Oher got into an argument over the fare during their shared ride, and that he put his hand on the veteran tackle’s face, which was followed by Oher knocking him to the ground.

(Regardless the details, hands to the face doesn’t seem like a good idea for any driver of a 300-pound person.)

The Panthers have given the obligatory statement of awareness, but haven’t said much else.

They’ve also worked this season to give themselves plenty of cover in case Oher doesn’t return. He missed most of last season because of a Week Three concussion, and finished the year on IR. Since then, the Panthers spent big free agent money on left tackle Matt Kalil, and used a second-round draft pick on right tackle/guard Taylor Moton, who could push for a starting job.