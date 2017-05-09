Michael Vick on Jets: “Man, good luck”

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT

Jets coach Todd Bowles believes, but that’s kind of his job.

But a guy who used to work for the Jets isn’t quite as optimistic about their chances this season.

Via Andy Vasquez of the Bergen Record, former Jets quarterback Michael Vick didn’t seem to be feeling the same positive vibe as Bowles when asked about the team’s chances this year.

“Man, good luck,” Vick said with a laugh. “I don’t even know who the quarterback is going to be. Good luck. I know there’s three of them.”

For the purpose of catching Vick up, the three are Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg, and Bryce Petty. McCown’s the only one of the three who has ever done anything in the league, but Vick suggested that during a year in which few non-Bowles individuals believe they can contend, it might be better to let the kids play.

“I would throw Hackenberg out there,” Vick said of last year’s second-round pick who didn’t play a snap. “I would groom Petty. Listen, you’ve got two quarterbacks who in their collegiate careers were very successful. Now, you’ve got to bring somebody in who can make that work. And it’s not that hard. This is not rocket science. I think sometimes with think football is rocket science. But you’ve just got to get the right guys in. Coach Bowles, he’s smart enough.”

Vick had some faint praise for McCown, but clearly doesn’t think it’s worth it to spend time on a veteran this season.