Michael Vick on Jets: “Man, good luck”

Jets coach Todd Bowles believes, but that’s kind of his job.
But a guy who used to work for the Jets isn’t quite as optimistic about their chances this season.
Via Andy Vasquez of the Bergen Record, former Jets quarterback Michael Vick didn’t seem to be feeling the same positive vibe as Bowles when asked about the team’s chances this year.
“Man, good luck,” Vick said with a laugh. “I don’t even know who the quarterback is going to be. Good luck. I know there’s three of them.”
For the purpose of catching Vick up, the three are Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg, and Bryce Petty. McCown’s the only one of the three who has ever done anything in the league, but Vick suggested that during a year in which few non-Bowles individuals believe they can contend, it might be better to let the kids play.
“I would throw Hackenberg out there,” Vick said of last year’s second-round pick who didn’t play a snap. “I would groom Petty. Listen, you’ve got two quarterbacks who in their collegiate careers were very successful. Now, you’ve got to bring somebody in who can make that work. And it’s not that hard. This is not rocket science. I think sometimes with think football is rocket science. But you’ve just got to get the right guys in. Coach Bowles, he’s smart enough.”
Vick had some faint praise for McCown, but clearly doesn’t think it’s worth it to spend time on a veteran this season.
Mike’s just another fan these days, and no smarter than the average one, apparently.
He’s right, you know…………
Is this going to be a weekly feature? “Ask an Idiot”?
Mike Vick is right!! Coaches complicate things , defensive coaches or offensive lineman coaches… It aint that hard is very true.
and when you have all these failed qbs it makes you as a coach / staff look horrible!!! its like bruh wouldnt you want to do everything in your power to make your qb look good?
Coaches who make it work with QBs.. Scott Linehan, Jim Bob Cooter, Andy Reid, Kyle Shannahan, Pat Shurmur, Coaches who Don’t, Todd Bowles, Rex Ryan, Bill O’Brien, Jedd Fisch, Jim Tomsula, Jeff Fisher, Chris Weinke
he’s right, Hack or Bryce need to start. Mccown needs to be mentor/support role.
Vick made a career on coaches who thought they would be the one to finally get Vick to live up to his potential.
The joke was on them as he made alot of money and they all got fired for hitching their wagon to him.
and when you have all these failed qbs it makes you as a coach / staff look horrible!!! its like bruh wouldnt you want to do everything in your power to make your qb look good?
Just out of curiosity which teams qb film room do you work in?
A “guy who used to work for the Jets”? Don’t you mean “a guy who was a backup QB for the Jets and wasn’t prepared to actually back up and play for the starter in a game because he didn’t know the offense”?
Oh yeah, that guy.
Doesn’t matter. IMO the worse decision this franchise ever made was to hire you!
I agree with Vick, you “know” what you have in McCown , what you “don’t know” is how Hackenberg can perform. Besides, he’s a bruiser and can throw a “ton”. You’re in the same conference as the Pat’s , what do you have to lose???
"It aint that hard is very true."
Which is why there are a couple hundred extremely competent NFL QBs out there.
Oh wait, there are only a handful. Guess what, it is hard. Its hard to read defenses presnap. Its hard to adjust during plays at the speed of the NFL game. Its hard to do a lot of things successfully on an NFL field.
If “it ain’t that hard” were true the league would be overflowing with high quality QBs.
believe he is A/V tech support for Mahwah NJ junior varsity quarterback room.
“It aint that hard is very true.”
Which is why there are a couple hundred extremely competent NFL QBs out there.
Oh wait, there are only a handful. Guess what, it is hard. Its hard to read defenses presnap. Its hard to adjust during plays at the speed of the NFL game. Its hard to do a lot of things successfully on an NFL field.
If “it ain’t that hard” were true the league would be overflowing with high quality QBs.
— No its about system and creating defination and WR spacing / Space which allows qbs to let their natural throwing ability take over.
He’s going to name his next fighting dog Hackenberg.
and when you have all these failed qbs it makes you as a coach / staff look horrible!!! its like bruh wouldnt you want to do everything in your power to make your qb look good?
Just out of curiosity which teams qb film room do you work in?
None yet, but search for QB Film Room on Youtube and let me know what you think!
Grooming and developing a QB may not be “rocket science”, but if it was as easy as Vick claims, then every team would have a “franchise QB”. Vick is dumb as a box of rocks.
4-12… if Lady Luck is on their side
Vick is staying “IT AINT THAT HARD” if you know what the hell you are doing, fact of matter is some teams do NOT know how to help out a QB. finding an elite qb whisperer is never a given even in nfl. most dont know what its like to play the position and try to coach it
Dog killing psychopathic moron says what?
Here is why Jets had rough year last year…special teams worst in NFL on both sides of ball. Punter awful, no coverage either. Bad field position ALL YEAR. JETS led NFL in forced fumbles (yeah look it up) but only recovered 2. They threw most INTs. They were most injured team in NFL per lost games by starters. Cant believe they won 5 with those metrics.
My plan would be to:
1. start McCown, but no one should play the “best chance to win” card on any of the 3 QBs
2. Play him for as long as he can walk upright, and then
3. go to Hackenberg to see if he can play or (more likely) not
That allows the Jets to start Petty next year until Sam Darnold is ready to play.
If the Colts could “suck for Luck” then the Jets can “sham for Sam”.
They made an ‘A FOOTBALL LIFE’ about this bum.. Pathetic!
If Hackenburg or Petty were ANY good, the coaches would be playing them right now. Coaches aren’t idiots. They generally know what they’re doing. There were rumors that Hackenburg couldn’t hit the ocean, and what is this, Petty’s third year? Fourth year? If he’s not starting right now, it’s pretty clear the coaches don’t trust him.
Have you seen their schedule? They will be lucky to win 2 games. That’s only if they can split with Buffalo and beat the browns (both not guaranteed wins) This team really could go 0-16. They are THAT bad.