Panthers say Kelvin Benjamin is working hard at shaping up

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 9, 2017, 5:25 AM EDT

After previously expressing concerns that receiver Kelvin Benjamin was overweight, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said his No. 1 receiver is putting in the work to shed the excess pounds.

“He’s worked very hard when he’s been around. He’s done a great job,” Rivera said, via the Charlotte Observer. “He comes in and gets the extra treatment, gets in the whirlpool, gets in the steam, sauna, stuff like that. He’s been great. He knows it, and he’s been what you would hope he would be.”

Weight problems have plagued Benjamin since the start of his football career: He redshirted as a freshman at Florida State because he showed up overweight. One report said Benjamin, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, actually weighed close to 280, although Rivera said that was not correct.

Whatever his weight is, it’s higher than the Panthers want. But he may be able to change that by the start of training camp.