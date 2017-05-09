 Skip to content

Patriots kick the tires on Andrew Gachkar

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots continue to look at role players, in advance of the time they might actually sign some without risking compensatory picks.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots hosted veteran linebacker Andrew Gachkar Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Gachkar spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys, after playing his first four years with the Chargers.

He’s been known as a solid player against the run, and fits with the kind of role players they’ve recently taken a look at.

Also, any players who sign after today don’t impact the formula for next year’s comp picks, which are calculated by net losses in unrestricted free agency.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
17 Responses to “Patriots kick the tires on Andrew Gachkar”
  1. imodan says: May 9, 2017 4:04 PM

    Smaaht this Belichick fella.

  2. dickshotdogs says: May 9, 2017 4:08 PM

    Kasparov, at it again.

  3. stipez says: May 9, 2017 4:27 PM

    Ok buddy, no need for Boston fans to gloat at every opportunity.

  4. audio2sell says: May 9, 2017 4:44 PM

    4-D chess

  5. joaonmatz says: May 9, 2017 4:57 PM

    Rick is only the second smartest man in the universe.

  6. dickshotdogs says: May 9, 2017 5:04 PM

    Who’s gloating? Just stating fact. I’m sorry if I contributed to your blown gasket.

  7. walker1191 says: May 9, 2017 5:08 PM

    At this point Belichick is just showing off.

    Probably intends to use this guy at FB, or in goal line passing plays like Vrabel.

  8. thegreatgabbert says: May 9, 2017 5:17 PM

    “Hehe, if you kick him really hard, square in the tires, he emits this strangled cry that sounds something like ‘GAAchkAAr!’ Go ahead, try it…”.

  9. aj66shanghai says: May 9, 2017 5:26 PM

    So Bill Bellichek is a genius for taking a look at some LB most people have never heard of? Huh?

    You’d think the bar would be a little higher, with all the success NE has enjoyed

    But hey, I guess every team that adds a player from now until after the next Super Bowl, must also be run by a genius, because they similarly will be not affecting next year’s comp picks.

    You guys are too much

  10. 6ball says: May 9, 2017 5:54 PM

    .
    @aj66shanghai

    Remember when the Seahawks spit the bit and choked the Super Bowl away? Me too.
    .

  11. uglydingo says: May 9, 2017 5:58 PM

    Bill has the special skill to identify low cost players rejected by other teams who can contribute to the Patriots when exposed to a better system and better coaching. He is giving Gachkar an opportunity to show what he can do. If he doesn’t impress, another player will be found. It’s just part of the Patriot way where everyone in the entire organization expects to win every week.

  12. youknowiknowitall says: May 9, 2017 6:07 PM

    So Bill Bellichek is a genius for taking a look at some LB most people have never heard of
    ————
    Your words. Not ours.

  13. fakebookfreddy says: May 9, 2017 6:31 PM

    Excellent candidate. He was kicked out of high school for cheating.

  14. notlistinin says: May 9, 2017 6:32 PM

    Gachkar is a fair LB, but his real value is a core special team player. I doubt the Patriots sign him, looked lost in the pass game.

  15. jag1959 says: May 9, 2017 6:55 PM

    aj66shanghai says:
    May 9, 2017 5:26 PM
    So Bill Bellichek is a genius for taking a look at some LB most people have never heard of? Huh?

    You’d think the bar would be a little higher, with all the success NE has enjoyed

    But hey, I guess every team that adds a player from now until after the next Super Bowl, must also be run by a genius, because they similarly will be not affecting next year’s comp picks.

    You guys are too much
    __________________________

    Always amusing when a troll gets trolled and doesn’t even realize it.

  16. virtualcid says: May 10, 2017 5:16 AM

    When Brady is gone. Then lets asses!

  17. illumination666 says: May 10, 2017 9:27 AM

    Another Superbowl MVP incoming.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!