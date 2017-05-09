Patriots kick the tires on Andrew Gachkar

The Patriots continue to look at role players, in advance of the time they might actually sign some without risking compensatory picks.
According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots hosted veteran linebacker Andrew Gachkar Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Gachkar spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys, after playing his first four years with the Chargers.
He’s been known as a solid player against the run, and fits with the kind of role players they’ve recently taken a look at.
Also, any players who sign after today don’t impact the formula for next year’s comp picks, which are calculated by net losses in unrestricted free agency.
Smaaht this Belichick fella.
Kasparov, at it again.
Ok buddy, no need for Boston fans to gloat at every opportunity.
4-D chess
Rick is only the second smartest man in the universe.
Who’s gloating? Just stating fact. I’m sorry if I contributed to your blown gasket.
At this point Belichick is just showing off.
Probably intends to use this guy at FB, or in goal line passing plays like Vrabel.
“Hehe, if you kick him really hard, square in the tires, he emits this strangled cry that sounds something like ‘GAAchkAAr!’ Go ahead, try it…”.
So Bill Bellichek is a genius for taking a look at some LB most people have never heard of? Huh?
You’d think the bar would be a little higher, with all the success NE has enjoyed
But hey, I guess every team that adds a player from now until after the next Super Bowl, must also be run by a genius, because they similarly will be not affecting next year’s comp picks.
You guys are too much
.
@aj66shanghai
Remember when the Seahawks spit the bit and choked the Super Bowl away? Me too.
.
Bill has the special skill to identify low cost players rejected by other teams who can contribute to the Patriots when exposed to a better system and better coaching. He is giving Gachkar an opportunity to show what he can do. If he doesn’t impress, another player will be found. It’s just part of the Patriot way where everyone in the entire organization expects to win every week.
So Bill Bellichek is a genius for taking a look at some LB most people have never heard of
————
Your words. Not ours.
Excellent candidate. He was kicked out of high school for cheating.
Gachkar is a fair LB, but his real value is a core special team player. I doubt the Patriots sign him, looked lost in the pass game.
aj66shanghai says:
May 9, 2017 5:26 PM
So Bill Bellichek is a genius for taking a look at some LB most people have never heard of? Huh?
You’d think the bar would be a little higher, with all the success NE has enjoyed
But hey, I guess every team that adds a player from now until after the next Super Bowl, must also be run by a genius, because they similarly will be not affecting next year’s comp picks.
You guys are too much
__________________________
Always amusing when a troll gets trolled and doesn’t even realize it.
When Brady is gone. Then lets asses!
Another Superbowl MVP incoming.