Patriots kick the tires on Andrew Gachkar

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

The Patriots continue to look at role players, in advance of the time they might actually sign some without risking compensatory picks.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots hosted veteran linebacker Andrew Gachkar Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Gachkar spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys, after playing his first four years with the Chargers.

He’s been known as a solid player against the run, and fits with the kind of role players they’ve recently taken a look at.

Also, any players who sign after today don’t impact the formula for next year’s comp picks, which are calculated by net losses in unrestricted free agency.