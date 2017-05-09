Quarterback “competition” in Houston won’t be a real one

Texans quarterback Tom Savage has declared himself to be “super ready” for the competition with rookie Deshaun Watson. Actually, Savage doesn’t need to be ready at all.
As John McClain of the Houston Chronicle explained the situation on Tuesday’s PFT Live, there is no true competition. Savage is the starter, and he’ll remain the starter until injured or proven ineffective during the regular season. So while G.M. Rick Smith has said Watson will compete for the job, it won’t be the typical competition that entails the splitting of first-team reps with a winner announced before Week One.
This doesn’t mean Watson won’t be the next Dak Prescott. For that to happen, however, Savage and Brandon Weeden will need to be proven incompetent or incapacitated. As McClain explained it, coach Bill O’Brien doesn’t want to put a rookie quarterback on the field unless there’s no other choice.
Last month, O’Brien made clear his views regarding the difficulty of entrusting the job to a rookie from the outset of his first season. McClain, who knows the Texans as anyone, made clear his belief that the supposed competition has already ended, because it never will begin. Tom Savage is the guy.
Good news for other AFCS fans everywhere.
The Texans quest to find a consistent starting QB continues. Maybe Watson will turn out to be the next Dak after all. While teams realize that Dak (4th round) should have been taken much higher, the Texans will realize that Watson should have been taken in the 4th round.
“For that to happen, however, Savage and Brandon Weeden will need to be proven incompetent or incapacitated.”
Hasn’t Weeden already be proven incompetent?
Until they lose 2 or 3 games and the fans demand Watson
If Watson is the real deal, they’ve got a 2-3 year window RIGHT NOW to go win it.
All he really needs to do is be just above average and minimize mistakes for the Texans to be one of the clear front runners to win it all.
The sheer entertainment factor of seeing the Houston Texans win a chip before the already anointed royalty that is Dak and Zeke would be fantastic. Jerry would be beside himself.
you could put what John McClain knows on the end of a head of a pin.. “the Texans cut Jamie Sharper because they knew he was going to have a Bakers cyst in 10 months”
As a Texans fan, I still find this hard to believe. I expect Watson to have over-taken Savage by the time the season rolls around.
Brandon Weeden is still in the league? Teams are desperate for QB’s. Geezus.
I’ll applaud the Texans here. If Savage lights the world on fire, great, they finally found their QB. If he sucks bring in the next guy.
If he is good enough to get the job done use Watson as trade-bait. There shouldn’t be any controversy here. Watson is entitled to nothing, he’s a rookie, live and learn.
If he is like most millennials and just can’t wait his turn he could always dump some Polonium-210 into Savage’s Gatorade. You know, the stuff that Russian spy had dumped in his tea which killed him. One way to move up the depth chart I guess.
Good move, but their D will be crappy once they end up trotting Watson out there in 2018.
Remember the days when people were saying that Matt Flynn was the starter, and the talk from the coach about the third-string rookie competing for the job was just a bunch of smoke? Good times…
Savage may surprise people if he can stay healthy. The guy looked good for the two games he was in last year.
Savage is the guy…until he isn’t.
Maybe they could have worded it better. But I think we all understood. Not an open competition but he’s there to do his best to push the guys ahead of him. And if he looks great and they stink, he’ll get a shot. But they won’t rush him out just for the sake of placating fans.
The crazy thing is that within the near future we’ll be talking about how tough the AFC South is, with the rise of the Titans and Jags looking imminent – and the funny part will be that the Colts will be the worst team, even after getting their guy in Luck
I think Weeden is a better qb than Savage. It’s not his fault he started for a HORRIBLE Browns team!
Explain to me how Russell Wilson and all 5′-10″ of him who played same amount of time in college but didn’t beat a powerhouse like Bama for a title could win starting job day 1 and play well with a great defense….but Watson has been pre determined to sit?
“This doesn’t mean Watson won’t be the next Dak Prescott. For that to happen, however, Savage and Brandon Weeden will need to be proven incompetent or incapacitated.”
– haven’t they both already shown they are not competent to be starting QBs in the NFL?
McClain is wrong about the Texans about as often as he’s right.
No one needs to decide anything right now, and they sure don’t need to announce it. Bring the guys in, let them practice and see what happens.
I’m sure if Watson looks good enough he is not going to sit on the bench based on some pre-conceived notion that rookies can’t play QB. And of course even if O’Brien did thank last year he saw a rookie do pretty well n Dallas and would be an idiot to dismiss the idea before training camp.
Explain to me how Russell Wilson and all 5′-10″ of him who played same amount of time in college but didn’t beat a powerhouse like Bama for a title could win starting job day 1 and play well with a great defense….but Watson has been pre determined to sit?
———————————–
They didn’t draft Russ thinking he’d beat out Flynn. He just showed up & impressed everyone in camp & they made the call to go with him. Seems like that worked out well.
nhpats says:
May 9, 2017 2:53 PM
“This doesn’t mean Watson won’t be the next Dak Prescott. For that to happen, however, Savage and Brandon Weeden will need to be proven incompetent or incapacitated.”
– haven’t they both already shown they are not competent to be starting QBs in the NFL?
Savage has, what, 2 starts? Think that’s enough to prove anything?