Robby Anderson allegedly pushed officer, fought with police

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 9:58 AM EDT

More details have emerged regarding the incident that resulted in promising young Jets receiver Robby Anderson being arrested on felony charges. And the details, if accurate, aren’t good for Anderson.

Via Connor Hughes of NJ.com, the police report indicates that Anderson initially fought with security after being told to leave a concert, that he pushed an officer who told Anderson to sit on the ground, and that Anderson “continued to figure with police and security” after being “redirected” to the ground.

Anderson has been charged with one felony count of resisting arrest with violence and one count of obstruction of justice. He separately faces scrutiny under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, which now imposes a baseline suspension of six games for crimes involving violence. (But which, as we learned in connection with Giants kicker Josh Brown and his one-game suspension, is fluid to say the least.)