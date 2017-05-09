Robby Anderson allegedly pushed officer, fought with police

More details have emerged regarding the incident that resulted in promising young Jets receiver Robby Anderson being arrested on felony charges. And the details, if accurate, aren’t good for Anderson.
Via Connor Hughes of NJ.com, the police report indicates that Anderson initially fought with security after being told to leave a concert, that he pushed an officer who told Anderson to sit on the ground, and that Anderson “continued to figure with police and security” after being “redirected” to the ground.
Anderson has been charged with one felony count of resisting arrest with violence and one count of obstruction of justice. He separately faces scrutiny under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, which now imposes a baseline suspension of six games for crimes involving violence. (But which, as we learned in connection with Giants kicker Josh Brown and his one-game suspension, is fluid to say the least.)
He didn’t commit a “violent” crime.
There was no violence at all until a police officer put his hands on him (that’s per the police report).
Of course he should have left, and of course he did something stupid, but this is absolutely NOT in the same category of “violence” as a domestic issue, for example.
Definitely not worth a 6 game suspension.
What is the formal charge for someone who “figures” with police?
There are definitely some people that go into the police profession so they can bully people around, just like some bodyguards, and some bouncers do. Not all, but some. They are really looking for an excuse to put their hands on you and its best to just do exactly what they want and not take the bait. Yeah it stinks swallowing your pride and let somebody boss, even push you around a bit, but its really much better than the alternative of being on the receiving end of a beat down and jail cell.
Two things are very true … drugs make you crazy … police tell lies.
oh, and for the record, the arresting officer had just come back from a desk duty punishment.
So number one, this officer’s reputation isn’t stellar, and number two, he was probably ready to get back to “serving and protecting” by putting his hands on someone.
Time to mature perhaps? Time to drop “Robby” and start using “Robert” perhaps?
