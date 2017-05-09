Saints center Max Unger will miss the start of the regular season. Unless he doesn’t.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints currently expect that Unger will return during the preseason. This contradicts multiple reports that he won’t be available when the Saints head to Minnesota for a Week One game against the Vikings.
Unger recently had surgery to repair a foot injury that dates back to last season. The Saints have not yet made any moved aimed at bolstering the position.
Unger has eight years of experience in the NFL. The first six came in Seattle, and the last two have been played in New Orleans, where Unger has started 31 games.
Heard anything about the Eagles sending Jason Kelce to the Saints for Mark Ingram?
They have Senio Kelemete, who isn’t an exciting name but he’s a solid depth player with a lot of experience. I don’t expect them to sign or trade for anyone due to this injury.
He’ll be back by preseason?
Elliott Shore Parks Shore jumped the gun, didn’t he?
Guesnm Seahawks fans can stop trying to justify sending oe of the best centers in the game to the saints for a player who they dot even know how to use.
I guess that ends that!!!….