Saints expect Max Unger back during the preseason

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

Saints center Max Unger will miss the start of the regular season. Unless he doesn’t.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints currently expect that Unger will return during the preseason. This contradicts multiple reports that he won’t be available when the Saints head to Minnesota for a Week One game against the Vikings.

Unger recently had surgery to repair a foot injury that dates back to last season. The Saints have not yet made any moved aimed at bolstering the position.

Unger has eight years of experience in the NFL. The first six came in Seattle, and the last two have been played in New Orleans, where Unger has started 31 games.