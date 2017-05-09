 Skip to content

Saints expect Max Unger back during the preseason

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT
Saints center Max Unger will miss the start of the regular season. Unless he doesn’t.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints currently expect that Unger will return during the preseason. This contradicts multiple reports that he won’t be available when the Saints head to Minnesota for a Week One game against the Vikings.

Unger recently had surgery to repair a foot injury that dates back to last season. The Saints have not yet made any moved aimed at bolstering the position.

Unger has eight years of experience in the NFL. The first six came in Seattle, and the last two have been played in New Orleans, where Unger has started 31 games.

5 Responses to “Saints expect Max Unger back during the preseason”
  1. tvguy22 says: May 9, 2017 11:11 AM

    Heard anything about the Eagles sending Jason Kelce to the Saints for Mark Ingram?

  2. UMadBreaux? says: May 9, 2017 11:13 AM

    They have Senio Kelemete, who isn’t an exciting name but he’s a solid depth player with a lot of experience. I don’t expect them to sign or trade for anyone due to this injury.

  3. therealtrenches says: May 9, 2017 11:32 AM

    He’ll be back by preseason?

    Elliott Shore Parks Shore jumped the gun, didn’t he?

  4. datdude84 says: May 9, 2017 11:34 AM

    Guesnm Seahawks fans can stop trying to justify sending oe of the best centers in the game to the saints for a player who they dot even know how to use.

  5. purplegreenandgold says: May 9, 2017 11:41 AM

    I guess that ends that!!!….

