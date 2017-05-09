Scot McCloughan has no grudges after a “marriage that didn’t work”

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

As we noted earlier this week, former Redskins General Manager Scot McCloughan is auctioning off clothing with the team’s logo as he no longer needs it since being fired earlier this year.

The proceeds from that auction will be going to charity, including the team’s charitable foundation in what seems like an unexpected turn of events given the way things ended for McCloughan in Washington. There were reports that McCloughan’s drinking was affecting his job performance and that he was forced out by team president Bruce Allen, but McCloughan said Tuesday that he holds no grudges.

In an interview with Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouheir of 106.7 The Fan, McCloughan said that his departure was “mutual” and that there aren’t any bad feelings because a long run with the organization “wasn’t meant to be.”

“There’s good players there and there’s good character there. There’s good chemistry there,” McCloughan said. “That’s what I tried to build and build and build. I wish I could have been here longer to see it come to fruition, but I can’t so it is what it is. I’m gonna pull for them. I don’t have any grudge. It is what it is. Again, it’s a marriage that didn’t work.”

McCloughan said more than once that he’s pulling for the team and wants to see them do well, which would probably give a boost to the scouting service he’s again running because McCloughan put together a healthy portion of the current team during his time in Washington.