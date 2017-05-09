Seahawks release Perrish Cox, seven others

The Seahawks signed cornerback Perrish Cox when they were dealing with injury trouble in the secondary during the playoffs, but they don’t have a use for him at a calmer point in the calendar.
The team announced on Tuesday that Cox has been released along with seven other players. Cox started nine games for the Titans last year, but was released in November after he struggled in those outings.
Seattle also addressed its logjam at running back by releasing George Farmer and Terrence McGee. They added Mike Davis via waivers on Monday and still have nine tailbacks under contract.
Tight end Chris Briggs, center Ross Burbank, defensive tackle Rodney Coe, wide receiver Jamel Johnson and kicker John Lunsford were also let go by the Seahawks on Tuesday.
The salary purge has just commenced as has the deterioration of the team core. Hello AZ Cardinals, come on down.
I thought the success of Seattle’s secondary must have been largely due to coaching. However, none of their reclamation projects have worked out. Here’s hoping the 4 picks they spent pan out there.
Your reminder that acquitted-yet-likely-guilty rapist Perrish Cox is still bouncing around the league 5 years after drugging and raping a woman.
Josh Gordon (marijuana) and Colin Kapernick (social advocacy) are not.
It’s all a question of values, or lack thereof.
Hmm no mentions of Reed and his encounter with the police over his domestic violence allegations.
The biggest excuse from fans last season as to why Wilson was not very good was that he was hurt and the offensive line was terrible. This was pretty obvious that the o-line was not very good and you would think that the front office would have also recognized this. So what was done to address it during the off-season and draft…..they bring in Luke Joekel and pass on 2 of the best o-linemen in the draft (Lamp, Robinson) to draft a C that most draft experts were not sure if he was good enough to even play C in the league and will probably be a G. Then, they bring in more RB’s and draft more defensive players.
If this isn’t enough proof that not even the front office is convinced that Wilson cannot lead this team and they need to go back to what made them contenders, running the ball, taking the ball out of Wilson’s hands, controlling the clock and an elite defense then I don’t know what other proof you need. Wilson is not what makes that team good, he just doesn’t make them worse.
Arizona is a young, good QB away from dominating that division for years. The Rams brought in a young coaching staff and one of the best D coordinators in the league to revamp that team. The Niners are already off to a hot start rebuilding that once great franchise. Seattle has it’s best players complaining about the offense and it’s coaches and trying get out while they can.
Hope you enjoyed the 1 year “dynasty”
Perrish will return to ignomy, from whence he came, and where he belongs.
Always funny to see how worked up people get over the Seahawks. If they are so irrelevant then please explain, in another lengthy missive, why you spend so much time thinking and writing about them?
@scemens
@Scmems07 you couldn’t be more wrong. The cardinals aside from David Johnson are completely overrated. Fitz is gone. Carson is done. Patrick Peterson isn’t worth the hype. The 9ers have no QB no WR, armstead has been a bust. Buckner and soloman might be studs. Maybe. And the Rams, well the Rams are the Rams. The Seahawks still have sherman, Chancellor, Earl T, Avril, Bennet. That’s a top 5-8 defense every year. They drafted the C for versatility. They’ll win another 10-11 games and represent the NFC west again.
Don’t flatter yourself aj66shanghai, it’s not just Seattle. I enjoy football and comment on every teams page, some good some bad. I don’t spend any more time thinking about this team than any other in the league. And for the record, I hadn’t commented on a Seattle page in quite some time, but nice to see that what I say get’s you so worked up that you’ve managed to remember me.
Fitz hasn’t retired yet and despite being “gone” he still managed to have over 100 catches last season, Peterson has been rated one of the best CB’s in the game over the past few years despite your opinions on him. The Niners are off to a hot start with bringing in FA’s and drafting players, Buckner had 73 tackles and 6 sacks as a DT in his Rookie year and now that terrible line in Seattle has to deal with Buckner, Thomas, and Foster (good luck) and last I checked other teams in this division didn’t need to have an all world QB to beat the Seahawks. The Rams being the Rams have beaten Wilson into the ground since he was drafted and before Seattle’s win last year against a Rookie QB, they had won 3 games in a row against your beloved team and are 5-5 in head to head matchups with QB’s that are not even close to being as good as Hoyer.
1. PC was a band-aid and always was when in a Hawks uni. Not a project, not a starter or future hof. He did what he needed to and completed it. It’s time for the draft picks to work.
2. Pete develops the OL and doesn’t just draft them. He’s relying on the players in dev and had a couple rooks last year. This year we’ll have some more rooks but most of the starters will be vets. This is the NFL and how it works.
Will all you commenters calm the hell down!
When Cox became a free agent, I thought that the team who signed him overpaid him.
aj66shanghai Isn’t obvious? Most of them are Whiner fans, and with a team that bad, what else do they have to do.
Mimsey is a closet Dolphin troll. It burns him up to see RW with a ring while his team has wasted millions on a guy who has yet to see any playoff success.