Seahawks release Perrish Cox, seven others

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

The Seahawks signed cornerback Perrish Cox when they were dealing with injury trouble in the secondary during the playoffs, but they don’t have a use for him at a calmer point in the calendar.

The team announced on Tuesday that Cox has been released along with seven other players. Cox started nine games for the Titans last year, but was released in November after he struggled in those outings.

Seattle also addressed its logjam at running back by releasing George Farmer and Terrence McGee. They added Mike Davis via waivers on Monday and still have nine tailbacks under contract.

Tight end Chris Briggs, center Ross Burbank, defensive tackle Rodney Coe, wide receiver Jamel Johnson and kicker John Lunsford were also let go by the Seahawks on Tuesday.