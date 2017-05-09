Solomon Wilcots out at CBS after 16 years

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT

Yet another change is coming to the CBS NFL broadcasts, as announced by the person affected by it.

Via the Cincinnati Enquirer, Solomon Wilcots has disclosed via Twitter that his 16-year run as an analyst with CBS has ended. Wilcots will continue to handle the Cleveland Browns’ preseason games.

Wilcots, 52, spent six seasons in the NFL from 1987 through 1992. He played for the Bengals, Vikings, and Steelers.

Earlier this year, Tony Gonzalez left The NFL Today, Tony Romo was hired to replace Phil Simms as the No. 1 game analyst, Simms replaced Gonzalez, and Bart Scott was replaced with Nate Burleson.