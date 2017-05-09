Terrance West signs tender with Ravens

Running back Terrance West signed his restricted free agent tender with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.
The Ravens placed an original round tender on West prior to the start of free agency. The tender is worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.
If West had signed an offer sheet with another team, the Ravens would have had the right to match the offer and would have entitled the team to a third-round pick in compensation from the signing team.
West appeared in 16 games with 13 starts for the Ravens last season. He rushed for 774 yards and five touchdowns on the year.
Solid sign. I like Terrance. Hopefully he has a good blocking scheme in front of him this year.
A good signing. A decent downhill runner who will be needed with Dixon out the first four weeks. Man this offense is going to be tough to watch. At least sign Boldin and give me something to smile about. Thanks
If he can catch a 5-yd dump pass, he’ll have 1,000 receptions this year.
crownofthehelmet says:
May 9, 2017 6:52 PM
Man I hope so. 5,000 yards receiving means he’d be solely responsible for over 300 yards of offense per game. Ravens would be unstoppable. He’d be a pro bowler and a steal for $1.7m. I really hope this prediction comes true.