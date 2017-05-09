Terrance West signs tender with Ravens

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 9, 2017, 1:17 AM EDT

Running back Terrance West signed his restricted free agent tender with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

The Ravens placed an original round tender on West prior to the start of free agency. The tender is worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

If West had signed an offer sheet with another team, the Ravens would have had the right to match the offer and would have entitled the team to a third-round pick in compensation from the signing team.

West appeared in 16 games with 13 starts for the Ravens last season. He rushed for 774 yards and five touchdowns on the year.