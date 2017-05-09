Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2017, 7:35 AM EDT

A suggestion that the Bills move slowly in their G.M. search.

Said Dolphins rookie DT Davon Godchaux of his welcome message from Ndamukong Suh, “Basically just be ready to come in, play, do your role and learn — shut your mouth up and learn.”

The Patriots announced jersey numbers for some of their new players.

Former Jets QB Michael Vick offered the team luck and sounded like he thinks the team will need it.

How much should people expect from the Ravens offense?

New faces are finding their way in the Bengals defense.

Shon Coleman is bidding for the starting right tackle job with the Browns.

Do the Steelers have the league’s most dangerous wide receiver duo?

Texans DE J.J. Watt says he’s a believer in QB Tom Savage.

Former NFL OL Scott Peters is using his jujitsu knowledge as the basis for an approach to avoiding head injuries and spoke to the Colts about it.

Assessing where things stand with the Jaguars offense.

Brice McCain appears to have the inside track on the Titans’ nickel corner role.

Broncos first-round pick Garrett Bolles paid a visit to his high school to talk to the current students.

The Chiefs parted ways with RB Darrin Reaves.

Can rookie Marquel Lee give the Raiders what they’re missing at linebacker?

Chargers QB Philip Rivers isn’t sure where he’ll be living this year.

What will Cowboys G Zack Martin’s next contract look like?

Said Giants WR Brandon Marshall of coach Ben McAdoo, “The scheduling, mental fitness, very progressive. It makes a lot of sense what coach is doing, the program that he’s put together.”

Eagles WR Torrey Smith paid the adoption fees for 46 dogs at a recent benefit for a shelter in Baltimore.

Five players who could step into bigger roles for the Redskins this year.

Should the Bears trade QB Mike Glennon if another team sees their quarterback go down with an injury?

CB Jamal Agnew is expected to get a look as a punt returner with the Lions.

Three undrafted Packers who could stick around.

Rookie TE Bucky Hodges knows the history associated with wearing No. 84 for the Vikings.

Falcons rookie T Andreas Knappe is a Danish football champion.

Panthers LB Ben Boulware hopes to prove the league wrong for passing him over in the draft.

The Saints are figuring out their plan for dealing with C Max Unger’s absence.

Buccaneers DT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu spent some time living in his car before he was eligible for housing at USC.

Rookie Will Holden gives the Cardinals a versatile piece for their offensive line.

The Rams are inviting their fans to vote on which games should feature throwback uniforms.

Several additions at running back made DuJuan Harris expendable for the 49ers.

The Seahawks have a crowded running back room.