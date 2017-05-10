After tweeting an apology, Frank Clark’s Twitter showed his real feelings

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

Usually, when someone issues an obviously insincere apology, they’re smart enough not to immediately demonstrate their insincerity. That was not the case with Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark.

Clark, who dislikes it when the media mentions his 2014 domestic violence charge, went after Natalie Weiner of Bleacher Report on Twitter because Weiner mentioned the incident in a recent piece. Clark directed a tweet at Weiner saying she would be cleaning his fish tank after losing her media job.

After Clark was criticized for that, he posted another tweet using the classic weasel-words that he was apologizing to “anyone who felt offended by my tweet.” He did not apologize to Weiner, the person he actually owed an apology, just to anyone who felt offended, suggesting perhaps that the real problem is all those easily offended people who have a problem with him.

And then Clark proceeded to like the tweets from sycophantic fans who supported him and criticized Weiner. A fan who tweeted that Clark has “nothing to apologize for” got a like from Clark. Three fans who tweeted criticisms of Weiner got likes from Clark.

By liking those tweets, Clark was showing that he still doesn’t get it: The problem, in Frank Clark’s world view, is not that he was charged with domestic violence and not that he tweeted an attack at a writer who mentioned that fact. The problem is that a writer wrote about his past in an article about domestic violence in football. In Frank Clark’s world view, he’s the victim in all this.