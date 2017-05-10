 Skip to content

Bengals’ Adam Jones goes off on 911 operator after fender bender

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT
Bengals cornerback Adam Jones went off on a 911 operator after getting into a minor traffic accident on Tuesday.

The cornerback known as Pacman called 911 when he and another driver had a collision that police described as “very minor.” Neither driver was ticketed, but Jones was unhappy that the 911 dispatcher wasn’t able to help him.

Asked the address of the emergency, Jones was only able to give the operator the name of the street he was on, not the address. As the operator reiterated that she needed a specific location, Jones got upset.

“Will you stop f–king yelling at me? I just got into a wreck. I’m kind of shook up. I’m trying to find where the f–k I’m at. Good God almighty,” Jones told the operator.

When the operator asked what kind of vehicle was involved, Jones answered, “A f–kin Rolls Royce.” The operator thought he might have been sarcastic, so she asked, “Is that really the type of vehicle that’s involved?”

“Yes! It is!” Jones yelled in response.

Jones also shared an expletive-laden video on social media in which he blamed the other driver for the crash. He also said in that interview that he’s been going to anger management counseling, which is why he didn’t smack the other driver.

13 Responses to “Bengals’ Adam Jones goes off on 911 operator after fender bender”
  1. magnumpimustache says: May 10, 2017 5:51 PM

    when keeping it real goes wrong.

    – Stay true to yourself….

    Sincerely

    OJ Simpson

  2. FinFan68 says: May 10, 2017 5:55 PM

    LOL…If this is the result of anger management classes then he may as well stop going

  3. noose18 says: May 10, 2017 5:58 PM

    Can we forget about this guy? Seriously, adjust to society already Pac.

  4. knowspinzone says: May 10, 2017 5:58 PM

    I think he should get a refund from that anger management counseling company. It ain’t f’ing working for him.

  5. LionsPride69 says: May 10, 2017 5:59 PM

    Pacman, those anger management classes are really paying off. Next up English 101.

  6. bleedingfacemask says: May 10, 2017 6:02 PM

    Does Pacman’s secondary car have a license plate frame that reads, “My other car is a Rolls Royce”?

  7. IMHIM says: May 10, 2017 6:06 PM

    This is hilarious. Adam Jones will forever be sooo ghetto. You can’t take the hood outta Pacman.

  8. thegreatgabbert says: May 10, 2017 6:07 PM

    “Whaddya mean, am I serious? You are the f__ing hoax, 911, everyone know that!”.

  9. greg3117 says: May 10, 2017 6:10 PM

    Out of control kid in a man’s body!

  10. samoanjungle says: May 10, 2017 6:11 PM

    As a Bengals fan, I am tired of this guy. He has the personality of a punk teenager.

  11. bobthebillsfan says: May 10, 2017 6:11 PM

    I’ll bet 100 to one that this guy ends up behind bars some day.

    Any takers?

  12. officialgame says: May 10, 2017 6:14 PM

    No wonder why this team under achieves and can’t win a playoff game. Now they have Mixon coming in to the fold. Good luck, not.

  13. realfootballfan says: May 10, 2017 6:16 PM

    You have to admit this is amusing if you’re not depending on this guy to win you games, lol.

