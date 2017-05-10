Bengals’ Adam Jones goes off on 911 operator after fender bender

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones went off on a 911 operator after getting into a minor traffic accident on Tuesday.

The cornerback known as Pacman called 911 when he and another driver had a collision that police described as “very minor.” Neither driver was ticketed, but Jones was unhappy that the 911 dispatcher wasn’t able to help him.

Asked the address of the emergency, Jones was only able to give the operator the name of the street he was on, not the address. As the operator reiterated that she needed a specific location, Jones got upset.

“Will you stop f–king yelling at me? I just got into a wreck. I’m kind of shook up. I’m trying to find where the f–k I’m at. Good God almighty,” Jones told the operator.

When the operator asked what kind of vehicle was involved, Jones answered, “A f–kin Rolls Royce.” The operator thought he might have been sarcastic, so she asked, “Is that really the type of vehicle that’s involved?”

“Yes! It is!” Jones yelled in response.

Jones also shared an expletive-laden video on social media in which he blamed the other driver for the crash. He also said in that interview that he’s been going to anger management counseling, which is why he didn’t smack the other driver.