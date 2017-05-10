Broncos sign Chad Kelly

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Mr. Irrelevant 2017 has agreed to his first NFL contract.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have agreed to a deal with quarterback Chad Kelly. Kelly was the 253rd and final pick of this year’s draft.

There were points during Kelly’s time at Ole Miss when it looked like he might go quite a bit earlier, but a torn ACL in his final season and wrist surgery this offseason helped knock him down the board. Kelly was also barred from taking part in the Scouting Combine because of a guilty plea that resolved a 2014 arrest in Buffalo.

Kelly was also dismissed from the Clemson team for conduct detrimental in 2014 and Broncos G.M. John Elway said after picking Kelly that the team is “full of confidence” that Kelly has matured after a vetting process that involved a conversation with Kelly’s uncle Jim.