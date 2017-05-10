Broncos sign Chad Kelly

Mr. Irrelevant 2017 has agreed to his first NFL contract.
Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have agreed to a deal with quarterback Chad Kelly. Kelly was the 253rd and final pick of this year’s draft.
There were points during Kelly’s time at Ole Miss when it looked like he might go quite a bit earlier, but a torn ACL in his final season and wrist surgery this offseason helped knock him down the board. Kelly was also barred from taking part in the Scouting Combine because of a guilty plea that resolved a 2014 arrest in Buffalo.
Kelly was also dismissed from the Clemson team for conduct detrimental in 2014 and Broncos G.M. John Elway said after picking Kelly that the team is “full of confidence” that Kelly has matured after a vetting process that involved a conversation with Kelly’s uncle Jim.
He’s actually got some potential. And for a lousy 7th … why not.
Do the Broncos plan on drafting a QB before the 7th round at some point?
It seems risky to me. QB is the one position where you don’t want to have these kind of questions. That said I hope it works out for the Broncos.
I’m fine speculating on a QB who dropped down due to injury
BUT
>>Kelly was also dismissed from the Clemson team for conduct detrimental in 2014
the QB is the team leader. This is now what I’d want from a team leader unless he was a super star.
>> The Clemson head coach said Kelly showed “a pattern of behavior that is not consistent with the values of our program.”
>>He let the coaches hear it at halftime. The coaches’ response was to bench Kelly for the entire second half, which he spent fuming on the sideline – even sniping into the fourth quarter at nearby coaches