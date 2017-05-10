Broncos sign sixth-rounder De’Angelo Henderson

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 10, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

The Broncos checked off another box.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos have reached a contract agreement with sixth-round pick De’Angelo Henderson.

The sixth-rounder got the standard four-year deal with a $145,164 signing bonus (I guess John Elway wasn’t going to haggle over the change in the ashtray).

He’s only 5-foot-7, but he’s fast and productive. He ran a 4.49-second 40, and scored in 35 consecutive games at Coastal Carolina, making him an intriguing addition to a backfield that added Jamaal Charles this offseason.

Henderson’s the second of their eight draft picks to reach a deal, but they start a rookie minicamp Friday so more deals could be coming soon.