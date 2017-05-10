 Skip to content

Broncos sign sixth-rounder De’Angelo Henderson

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 10, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT
The Broncos checked off another box.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos have reached a contract agreement with sixth-round pick De’Angelo Henderson.

The sixth-rounder got the standard four-year deal with a $145,164 signing bonus (I guess John Elway wasn’t going to haggle over the change in the ashtray).

He’s only 5-foot-7, but he’s fast and productive. He ran a 4.49-second 40, and scored in 35 consecutive games at Coastal Carolina, making him an intriguing addition to a backfield that added Jamaal Charles this offseason.

Henderson’s the second of their eight draft picks to reach a deal, but they start a rookie minicamp Friday so more deals could be coming soon.

2 Responses to “Broncos sign sixth-rounder De’Angelo Henderson”
  1. td30 says: May 10, 2017 3:21 PM

    he’s built like maurice jones drew

    He’ll probably be on the practice squad and come up if (*cough*when) CJ or JC get hurt

  2. jjackwagon says: May 10, 2017 3:37 PM

    I wonder if he can throw?

