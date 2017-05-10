Cardinals meet with linebacker Daryl Washington after reinstatement

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 10, 2017, 1:51 AM EDT

After being reinstated conditionally last month after a three-year suspension for various infractions, linebacker Daryl Washington met with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, Washington met with unspecified representatives of the team for the first time since his reinstatement. General Manager Steve Keim said last week the desired meeting with Washington would include himself, owner Michael Bidwell and head coach Bruce Arians.

The 30-year old linebacker has not appeared in an NFL game since December, 2013. He was suspended in 2014 for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. Further infractions that included a domestic violence incident continued to extend the length of the suspension until April 25.

The Cardinals have not been particularly interested in the idea of Washington re-joining the team, though they do control his rights. His contract resumes from the point in which he was suspended in 2014. The Cardinals will have to decide at some point whether to give him another opportunity this season or release him and allow him to become a free agent.