Cardinals to sign Blaine Gabbert

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT

Carson Palmer is getting a new backup.

Blaine Gabbert is expected to sign a one-year, minimum salary contract with the Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

The Jaguars thought Gabbert was going to be their franchise quarterback when they selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. Instead, he had three disappointing years in Jacksonville followed by three in San Francisco. Now he’ll compete with Drew Stanton and Zac Dysert for a spot backing up Palmer in Arizona.

The 27-year-old Gabbert started five games for the 49ers last season, recording five touchdown passes and six interceptions.