Casino company could acquire naming rights to Cardinals stadium

May 10, 2017

As the NFL continues to thumb its nose at gambling, it remains otherwise willing to put a hand out for money from gambling concerns.

According to the Phoenix Business Journal, Gila River Gaming Enterprises will meet with the Cardinals regarding the possibility of purchasing the naming rights to the 11-year-old venue. The company operates four casinos located within the Gila River Indian Community.

While the deal may never happen, the fact that it hasn’t been already rejected due to the gambling connection shows how much the league’s attitudes toward gambling have changed, even if the Commissioner’s rhetoric hasn’t. At some point, the Commissioner likely will abruptly change his tune about gambling, in the same way that the league abruptly changed its tune about Las Vegas.

Speaking of Las Vegas, the mere possibility that a casino company could purchase the naming rights for a team in Arizona suggests that it will be open season for a wide variety of casino partnerships at the new Raiders stadium, up to and including the naming rights to the venue where the team will play.