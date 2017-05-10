Casino company could acquire naming rights to Cardinals stadium

As the NFL continues to thumb its nose at gambling, it remains otherwise willing to put a hand out for money from gambling concerns.
According to the Phoenix Business Journal, Gila River Gaming Enterprises will meet with the Cardinals regarding the possibility of purchasing the naming rights to the 11-year-old venue. The company operates four casinos located within the Gila River Indian Community.
While the deal may never happen, the fact that it hasn’t been already rejected due to the gambling connection shows how much the league’s attitudes toward gambling have changed, even if the Commissioner’s rhetoric hasn’t. At some point, the Commissioner likely will abruptly change his tune about gambling, in the same way that the league abruptly changed its tune about Las Vegas.
Speaking of Las Vegas, the mere possibility that a casino company could purchase the naming rights for a team in Arizona suggests that it will be open season for a wide variety of casino partnerships at the new Raiders stadium, up to and including the naming rights to the venue where the team will play.
So I guess we are at the point where stadiums will have a new name every 3-4 years.
if local tax dollars become harder to get and tv networks start to smarten up the owners will take all the gambling money they can get…its only a matter of time…
they are already in that bed. when they named the Dolphins stadium . HARD ROCK STADIUM . Since Hard Rock’s primary business is Hotel and Casinos
Too bad other LasVegas companies are not in the running. I’d love to see them playing at The Chicken Ranch Stadium.
“Integrity is so perishable in the summer months of success” – Vanessa Redgrave
It’s just a matter of time. Eventually they’re going to get greedier and that’s when they start making excuses to why it’s different compared to now and why they can start letting casinos have naming rights. Of course, only if casinos are willing to pay a premium.