Chiefs sign free agent guard Andrew Tiller

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

The Chiefs have made a move to bolster their interior offensive line.

Andrew Tiller, a guard who has started seven games for the 49ers in each of the last two seasons, signed with Kansas City today.

The Chiefs announced the move this morning but likely had it worked out earlier and waited until today to make it official so that Tiller’s signing would not count toward the compensatory pick formula. Yesterday was the deadline for signings to affect compensatory picks, meaning any team that signs any player going forward won’t have to worry about a signing reducing the number of compensatory picks they receive next year.

Tiller entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Saints in 2012. He spent time with the Chargers and Packers as well before landing with the 49ers in 2014.