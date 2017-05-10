Colin Kaepernick helps kids know their rights, and their identities

Colin Kaepernick continues to want to play quarterback in the NFL. He also continues to want to do more to impact American youth in a positive way.
Enter the Know Your Rights Camps. Most recently, Kaepernick hosted roughly 200 youths in Chicago for the event, which followed similar programs in New York and Oakland. Dave Zirin of TheNation.com attended the Chicago camp, and he has written about the experience at length.
Kaepernick, along with 50 volunteers, gathered the kids at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Hyde Park. The volunteers included former 49ers teammate Eric Reid.
“I came here to support Colin,” Reid told Zirin. “I want to show these kids that there are people who want them to succeed despite how they may feel when they go to school. But I also came here to learn.”
In addition to getting breakfast and lunch, the children receive a T-shirt that says “Know Your Rights” on the front, along with 10 points on the back: (1) you have the right to be free; (2) you have the right to be healthy; (3) you have the right to be brilliant; (4) you have the right to be safe; (5) you have the right to be loved; (6) you have the right to be courageous; (7) you have the right to be alive; (8) you have the right to be trusted; (9) you have the right to be educated; and (10) you have the right to know your rights.
At the conclusion of the event, Kaepernick explained his personal journey of adoption into a white home. He said that he later traced his ancestry and lineage to Ghana, Nigeria, and the Ivory Coast.
“I want you to know that our existence now is not normal,” Kaepernick said. “It’s oppressive. For me, identifying with Africa gave me a higher sense of who I was, knowing that we have a proud history and are all in this together. . . . So when you leave, you are all getting backpacks and inside of them are Ancestry DNA kits so you can trace your ancestry and connect with your lost relatives who may have taken this test as well.”
At that, the kids “exploded with joy,” according to Zirin — a reaction similar to what occurred in Oakland and New York.
Meanwhile, a variety of reasons for Kaepernick’s ongoing unemployment continue to be articulated. Most seem flimsy, incomplete, and pretextual. But that’s a question for another day. For now, Kaepernick should be praised from trying to help American youth learn more about who they are and to understand exactly what they have the power to do in order to fully pursue the founding fathers’ belief that all humans are created equal, and that all Americans have an inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
How does the right to be alive come in 9th place?
Tell me again how this guy is a monster? Just know your answer will reveal more about you than Kaep.
Here we go… haters in 3…..2……1…
Wow.. Can’t help but be impressed with his commitment to making real change. Just wonderful stuff. I bought gear to support his activities…. very proud.. Keep it up Kaep!!!
I’m not holding my breath for the day Colin Kaepernick hosts a Know Your Responsibilities camp.
Meanwhile, a variety of reasons for Kaepernick’s ongoing unemployment continue to be articulated. Most seem flimsy, incomplete, and pretextual.
You mean like the fact he had already been demoted to second string before he made his protest due the a decline in his effectiveness? That is truth, not pretext.
Truth of the matter is, when you are wearing a uniform and representing an organization, you have certain responsibilities to represent it and not your personal beliefs. I can’t go to work with a t-shirt saying ‘Deport them all!’ and expect to keep my job or get hired by anyone while wearing such a thing. I have to show a certain decorum and professionalism, and I certainly don’t make as much money per year or serve as a representative of a nationally viewed organization.
I believe the combination of the two things were major factors in whether he has a job or not in the NFL.
Very nice
“You have the right to be brilliant”. No. No you don’t.
The message might contain 10 points, but its 100% fluff.
“I want you to know that our existence now is not normal,” Kaepernick said. “It’s oppressive.”
Yes, let’s all shed a tear for poor “oppressed” Kaepernick.
Ridiculous, start them claiming victimhood before they leave elementary school! Saw a huffpost article praising kap for basing his 10 rights off of the black panthers rights… great inclusive role models for children. The right to be brilliant? the right to be trusted? no you gotta work for both of those and not just be entitled jerks. These kids don’t need DNA tests to know their identity, it would be much more helpful if they could get DNA tests to know their fathers identities.
With everything that guy has accomplished in the NFL, he never in a million years should’ve been benched. For Blaine Gabbert of all people! Guys with his accomplishments don’t get benched, especially when the team has been blown up, and you’ve chased off one of the top-3 coaches in all of football for Jim Tomsula. If he got benched, Flacco, Eli and Rivers should’ve been benched at one time or another as well. And he looked really good last year coming off two surgeries on a terrible football team. If I coached Cincy or Minnesota, I’d trade out my starter for him in a heartbeat to get back in the playoffs. And once there, all bets are off. Kappy has been all-world in every playoff game he’s ever played in.
What about the rights of customers to express their displeasure with employee of a business?
I wonder if he’s doing anything at all to help them avoid hearing about their other rights, like remaining silent or having an attorney.
The problem with Kap isn’t that he’s a monster (nice straw man) but that he’s divisive. For one to be oppressed, one must have an oppressor. If you set one group against another you will always have conflict, and never make progress.
Meanwhile, a variety of reasons for Kaepernick’s ongoing unemployment continue to be articulated. Most seem flimsy, incomplete, and pretextual.
To who? You? There’s a time and a place for everything. It was his right to kneel. It’s his employers right to not want to employ him. Take your blinders off, dude. I was a huge Kaep fan until he spat into the faces of many Americans and veterans (my grandparents) by not honoring the flag. Yes, that little cloth that means nothing to you, but it means everything to me and my family. You reap what you sow. Kaep deserves all of this.
Cutler is a better QB and he had no offers, neither did Romo, but you don’t have a pre-disposed narrative to push to include those two.
He’s just teaching liberal principles and how to know you’re being oppressed even when you aren’t, and how to apply labels to yourself so you can pick a reason as to why you may not be as successful as the next person.
It had been widely reported that his camps are inspired by the Black Panthers, including on BET.com and the Huffington Post. This includes the ten point plan. A cursory Google search will tell you all you need to know. His corrosive anti-American stunts aren’t even original.
If these kids need to read a T shirt to embrace their own identity and self esteem, they have more problems than the camp could hope to resolve.
Seems more like a PR planned move than anything else. What Kap is doing is like pissing in your wetsuit, it might give you a warm feeling all over but is doing nothing toward solving the problem.
I’m a Hawks fan who was one Sherman-tipped INT away from watching this guy upset my team in their only championship season. So to say I didn’t like him would be an understatement.
But you have to give him credit for putting his principles above his paycheck. How many of us would speak out about something important to us knowing it could kill our careers? Usually the wallet takes precedence. Not this time. That takes cojones, even if we disagree with what it is he’s standing for.
elvis2013 says:
May 10, 2017 3:24 PM
Cutler is a better QB and he had no offers, neither did Romo, but you don’t have a pre-disposed narrative to push to include those two.
They aren’t liberals or crybabies. They are grown men. That’s your answer.
Good for him for backing up what he knelt for.
But honest question here. He seems to point to being adopted by white parents who took care of him as what is oppressive. Not knowing his DNA? How is that the people who helped out a kid who had nothing’s fault. Did they say he had to act white and could never know his ancestry? I will be the first to admit we have a LONG way to go in this country, but telling kids being adopted by white people is oppressive is not going to help. It was not that nice white families fault that his parents were gone. It would have also been oppressive if they did not adopt him because of his color and left him in a foster system. I feel bad for his adoptive family having to hear all that, but good for those kids that Colin is stepping up and helping them know their heritage.
He should also tell these kids they have the right to vote as an adult U.S. citizen and it’s imperative they exercise that right if they want their voice heard.
Is “Know Your Rights” printed above or below the picture of Fidel Castro?
I wonder if he teaches kids to praise Fidel Castro. I wouldn’t let my children anywhere near this creep
@ I prefer my Crush to be Orange says:
May 10, 2017 3:19 PM
I wonder if he’s doing anything at all to help them avoid hearing about their other rights, like remaining silent or having an attorney.
The problem with Kap isn’t that he’s a monster (nice straw man) but that he’s divisive. For one to be oppressed, one must have an oppressor. If you set one group against another you will always have conflict, and never make progress.
Or the right to free speech or not stand for the national anthem, which I’m sure you don’t everytime you hear it…basically every Sunday. However, my bigger issue with your post is how you call him divisive when your president is exactly that and all his political cronies. But, I get it…that escapes your tunnel vision thoughts. Talk about people being easily offended…you’re at the head of line.
Good message to the kids, they all have the right to these things… the question is will they want to pursue them? Unfortunately, we are in a time where a lot of the parents for these children are either mellennials with no work habits or respect for others, have no life goals or positive parenting skills or they are not even there. Their role models now consist of people like Justin Beiber, Miley Cyrus, Jaden Smith, Ariana Grande, the Kardashians….shall I keep going?
Good role models today are typically mocked in the media for being too religious or not cool enough. For example, Tim Tebow would be a great role model for kids. Hard worker, chases his dreams, respectful, kind and so on but these kids are used to seeing the media make fun of him because he can’t play football like the guy who is really good but gets arrested every off season for DUI or assault.
I know I’ll probably get hate for this but I really believe social media is to blame for the downfall of our society. Sure, It gives people the platform to get out positive messages, but also give people the platform to get out negative messages and unfortunately, these kids don’t have parents responsible enough to show them right from wrong anymore.
CK is now a force multiplier for creating entitled victims.
No one has a “Right” to most of those items listed. They are earned and maintained.
I do like the Ancestry DNA kit idea though. I agree that identity and knowing your roots is important. Honoring them is even more important.
Flimsy excuse or not, if any team (lacking at QB) thought he could play at a high level (particularly the most important position) he’d be with a team, “distractions” aside.
Kap’s a media darling because he’s pushing the progressive agenda and has no filter to stop the dramatic, controversial sound bites. The former QB known as Colin has now transformed into Kap the Social Justice Warrior.
BTW – to the guy praising him for sacrificing his income for his cause – that wallet was insanely fat long before his enlightenment.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but to see so many harsh and downright bigoted comments….it’s a shame. Every single comment that actually praises what he does off the field than on is disliked by many on this board. Since when does opinion make someone a terrorist or someone America should hate? We have President who is full of opinions that got elected by his country.
American was built on the blood of all races, but his acts of kneeling for a cause has stirred primarily one race. As an American, that’s a shame..
Makes me wonder why have the Constitution or Amendments, this country will never hold those commandments to value
His stance makes even more sense
“I want you to know that our existence now is not normal,” Kaepernick said. “It’s oppressive.”
What does that even mean?
Feel free to find a country to live in that’s up to your standards, you POS.
With rights come responsibilities.
His existence is oppressive yet he supports an oppressive communist dictatorship. He just went from notch zero to notch -1.