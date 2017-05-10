Colts expected to add Morocco Brown to personnel department

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

The names of the new members of the personnel department in Indianapolis have begun coming out this week and another one was added to the list on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Morocco Brown is expected to be part of General Manager Chris Ballard’s staff. Brown was let go by the Browns along with General Manager Ray Farmer before the 2016 season and was the director of pro personnel for the Redskins before making the move to Cleveland.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that Brown will be the director of college scouting with Kevin Rogers remaining on hand as the director of pro personnel. Rex Hogan, who was previously with the Jets, and Ed Dodds, who was with the Seahawks, are expected to be co-vice presidents of player personnel.

It’s an experienced group that will work with Ballard as the Colts try to build up the overall roster after it fell short under former G.M. Ryan Grigson over the last couple of years.