Conflicting reports about Brandon Graham’s desire for a new contract

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

Defensive end Brandon Graham wants a new contract from the Eagles. Unless he doesn’t.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Graham will be staying away from the rest of the team’s voluntary offseason workouts and organized team activities as part of a push for a new deal. McLane adds that Graham could also skip the team’s mandatory minicamp, which would leave him subject to a fine from the team.

Graham responded to McLane via text to say he “can’t talk about contract stuff right now.” Another reporter is disputing McLane’s report, however.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reports that the report of contract dissatisfaction “are unsubstantiated” and that Graham is in Detroit with family. There’s no word about his plans for the rest of the offseason workouts, but LaCanfora adds that he’s “eager for the season to start.”

Graham is signed through 2018 and is set to make base salaries of $6.5 million in each of the next two seasons. He had 59 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season while starting every game for the Eagles, who extended Vinny Curry’s contract last year and added both Chris Long and first-round pick Derek Barnett at defensive end this offseason.