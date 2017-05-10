Conflicting reports about Brandon Graham’s desire for a new contract

Defensive end Brandon Graham wants a new contract from the Eagles. Unless he doesn’t.
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Graham will be staying away from the rest of the team’s voluntary offseason workouts and organized team activities as part of a push for a new deal. McLane adds that Graham could also skip the team’s mandatory minicamp, which would leave him subject to a fine from the team.
Graham responded to McLane via text to say he “can’t talk about contract stuff right now.” Another reporter is disputing McLane’s report, however.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the report of contract dissatisfaction “are unsubstantiated” and that Graham is in Detroit with family. There’s no word about his plans for the rest of the offseason workouts, but La Canfora adds that he’s “eager for the season to start.”
Graham is signed through 2018 and is set to make base salaries of $6.5 million in each of the next two seasons. He had 59 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season while starting every game for the Eagles, who extended Vinny Curry’s contract last year and added both Chris Long and first-round pick Derek Barnett at defensive end this offseason.
Does not sound like he is coming at this from a position of strength with Vinny Curry, Chris Long and first-round pick Derek Barnett in house.
This proves it once and for all: Should have drafted Earl Thomas.
If it’s a McClane article, take it with a grain of salt. Credibility is compromised – to say the least.
McLane likes to post negative articles about the Eagles and has even tried to undermine them by stirring the pot. There is plenty of talk around town from people close to the team that he is actually a Giants fan.
That doesn’t make him automatically wrong, but when someone more objective like LaCanforra offers an almost immediate refutation, it probably means that McLane is closer to wrong than right.
Eagles are way over the cap and will have to unload some players soon. They can’t afford to pay Graham more at the moment – they can’t even afford to sign the rookies they just drafted.
Maybe Graham is hoping that they will trade him.
Future cheatroit
Jeff McLane is the worst reporter in town. The guy is the beat reporter nobody likes. Last year he was escorted out of the stadium after causing a problem in the press box. Loser!