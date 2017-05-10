Cowboys’ Jaylon Smith confident he’ll play Week One

When the Cowboys open the season against the Giants on Sunday Night Football, Dallas middle linebacker Jaylon Smith is confident he’ll be on the field.
Smith played in a team-organized golf tournament today and told reporters on the course that he’s in good shape and expects to play in the Cowboys’ September 10 season opener.
Still, there are reasons to be concerned, namely that Smith is still wearing a knee brace and is unsure whether his nerve damage will ever heal sufficiently that he can play without it. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Smith is ready for organized team activities.
“Jaylon will be practicing,” Jones said. “What we want to do is keep him fresh. We’ll probably alternate days with him. When we get to those OTAs, you’ll probably see him every other day.”
If Smith can get on the field in pads at OTAs, that’s the strongest sign yet that he can, indeed, get on the field for real in Week One, a year and a half after suffering a gruesome injury in the last game of his college career.
Say no more, if he can play golf he is ready for the NFL…I would bet the under.
I hope so, and I also help his knee can withstand the game. I don’t even care if he plays that well. It would be nice to see him on the field. I’m sure the bowl game people are hopeful too.
I don’t see it. “It” being the Cowboys playing as well as they did last year. They’ve had to fill a lot of holes. But if anyone can ramp up a hadndful of rookies on defense, it’s Marinelli.
The guy just started wiggling his toes recently. There has to be atrophy. If he’s able to suit up and run stride for stride with his guys by September, I will be shocked. I hope he’s able to, but we’ll see.
GO JAYLON GO!
Cowboys Nation is praying you play by week 1 so you can hammer Eli Manning in the mouth!
Rooting for him! Seems to be a nice humble guy.
The kid must have a big heart and a lot of determination to come all the way back. Good for you!
Sunday night. Game on.
The kid is tough but this is a LOT of hot air and wishful thinking. Look up “drop foot and lingering nerve damage” and see if anybody ever played in an NFL game after suffering such a gruesome injury, Marcus Lattimore couldn’t come back and play either but at least the Niners only wasted a 4th rounder on him. Smith will go down as yet another 2nd round bust by Jerrah.
He ever gets healthy, he’ll be a stud and he’s a good kid too
Rooting for Jaylon but the Cowboys wasted a 2nd round pick on him and he may never get to play in a single game.
The Cowboys do not make rational decisions i.e. Randy Gregory.
isn’t there some nerve regenerating stem cell treatment he can get in switzerland or another country that is not the u.s.?
It’s a wait and see approach at this point. Everyone is different, so even though someone who may have nerve damage may never regenerate that nerve, another person just might have that nerve regenerate. Hopefully, its Jaylon. So, even though Marcus Lattimore couldn’t comeback, you just don’t know with Jaylon. Miracles can happen.
Wrong. He will be playing checkers with Tiny Bridgewater.
Just inject the HGH right in that sucker knee will be firing in no time
I hope he plays and I hope he dominates. Then again, I’m a Cowboys fan.
Jaylon at 100% can be a top 3 LB. Jaylon at 80% is still a top 10 LB. HE IS THAT GOOD! Especially playing along side Sean Lee?!??? Come on. Kid is going to be more than just fine.
Didnt this guy say the same thing last year?……He played golf so now he is ready for NFL????….I dont think so
The kid hasn’t played a down in the NFL and possibly never will and you already think he can be a top 3 or top 10 LB in the NFL? Chill… baby steps.