FOX hires Tony Gonzalez

Posted by Mike Florio on May 10, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

After future Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez left CBS, he said he hoped to find a broadcasting job in the Los Angeles area. He has.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, FOX has hired Gonzalez. He’ll appear on FOX NFL Kickoff, the pre-pregame show that airs from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

Gonzalez spent three seasons with CBS. Phil Simms crash landed in the seat after being booted from the broadcast booth for Tony Romo.

In theory, Gonzalez could eventually graduate to the official pregame show, depending on when/if more tenured members of the desk like Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Johnson decide to move on. Likewise, Michael Strahan eventually could decide to ditch the cross-country travel in light of his position at Good Morning America.