Frank Clark tries the apology thing again

Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark is going to keep trying to apologize, until someone belives him.
After his not-really apology last night for insulting a woman who wrote about his history with domestic violence, Clark has sent out another message via Twitter this afternoon.
“I understand the seriousness of this subject,” he wrote. “I want to apologize to Natalie Weiner for letting my emotions get the best of me about comments made towards my personal life and family. I have worked hard over the last two years to do right, not only for myself, but for my family as well. I will continue on this path, on and off the field.”
Clark can say things like that all he wants. With his actions, he’ll show us what he truly means and values. And so far, it’s unclear that he’s actually sorry for a foolish thing he said, or just that he got caught.
If you are substandard human and available in the 2nd… the Seattle JailHawks would love to get their talons on you.
Apparently someone at the Seahawks PR office was monitoring this situation and gave him a call.
The “-Frank Clark” at the end should be changed to either “-Seahawks PR staff” or “-Frank Clark’s agent”
LOL…condemn him both ways, boys…they got you chasing your tails.
What an embarrassment of an organization. Yesterday it was someone on their team getting investigated. Now we are talking about this guy who knocked out a chick. Then keeping Boykin as their #2. What a disgraceful organization. From the owner to their “fans”, just pitiful.
Stay classy, Seattle!
Someone got a 2nd call from his agent