Frank Clark tries the apology thing again

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 10, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT

Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark is going to keep trying to apologize, until someone belives him.

After his not-really apology last night for insulting a woman who wrote about his history with domestic violence, Clark has sent out another message via Twitter this afternoon.

“I understand the seriousness of this subject,” he wrote. “I want to apologize to Natalie Weiner for letting my emotions get the best of me about comments made towards my personal life and family. I have worked hard over the last two years to do right, not only for myself, but for my family as well. I will continue on this path, on and off the field.”

Clark can say things like that all he wants. With his actions, he’ll show us what he truly means and values. And so far, it’s unclear that he’s actually sorry for a foolish thing he said, or just that he got caught.