Gerald Hodges visiting Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

There aren’t too many members of PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents still unsigned and one of the dwindling number will be taking a visit on Wednesday in hopes of landing a job.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that linebacker Gerald Hodges is meeting with the Jets. Hodges visited with the Chiefs and Seahawks in March, but hasn’t popped up on the radar screen since then.

Hodges spent most of his first three seasons with the Vikings and 49ers as a reserve before moving into a starting role with the 49ers last season. He had 83 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble while playing inside linebacker. The Jets have David Harris and 2016 first-round pick Darron Lee at the starting spots.

If the Jets do sign Hodges, he won’t figure into the compensatory pick formula for 2018.