Gerald Hodges visiting Jets

There aren’t too many members of PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents still unsigned and one of the dwindling number will be taking a visit on Wednesday in hopes of landing a job.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that linebacker Gerald Hodges is meeting with the Jets. Hodges visited with the Chiefs and Seahawks in March, but hasn’t popped up on the radar screen since then.
Hodges spent most of his first three seasons with the Vikings and 49ers as a reserve before moving into a starting role with the 49ers last season. He had 83 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble while playing inside linebacker. The Jets have David Harris and 2016 first-round pick Darron Lee at the starting spots.
If the Jets do sign Hodges, he won’t figure into the compensatory pick formula for 2018.
Solid Player and will definitely add depth let’s sign em
This guy sucks.
I’m just laughing at the disparity between the first two posts.
Vikings fan. We never should have let Hodges go. I don’t understand why he doesn’t still have a starting job with the 49ers or elsewhere. We only traded him at the time because we had an influx of linebackers and seriously needed help at the O-Line. Terrible trade IMO. Hodges is good and the guy we got in his place – Nick Easton – hasn’t started, and now we just drafted our new Center.
Wish the Vikings would’ve taken him back instead of waste picks on other linebackers.