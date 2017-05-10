Giants agree to deal with second-rounder Dalvin Tomlinson

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 10, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

The Giants had a big need in the middle of the defensive line after Johnathan Hankins left. And after filling it early in the draft, they now have him under contract.

According to Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, the Giants have agreed to terms with second-round pick Dalvin Tomlinson.

Tomlinson, from Alabama, will help the Giants keep their big-ticket defensive line deep.

He could start next to Damon Harrison, giving them another possible source of pass-rush, rather than just filling up space on run downs.