Isaiah Crowell signs tender with Browns

Running back Isaiah Crowell signed his restricted free agent tender with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. His agency announced the signing on Twitter.

Crowell was given a second-round tender by the Browns prior to the start of free agency in March. The tender brings a contract value of $2.746 million for the 2017 season.

Crowell rushed for a career-high 952 yards and seven touchdowns with the Browns last season. The tender given to him by Cleveland would have entitled the team to a second-round draft pick in compensation should Crowell have left in free agency by signing an offer sheet with another team.

Despite some reported interest in Crowell, no one apparently wanted to lose a second-round pick in an attempt to sign him to a deal.