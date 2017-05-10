James Conner gets his number, thousands will buy his jersey

Posted by Mike Florio on May 10, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

An intriguing dynamic has emerged in Pittsburgh following the decision of the Steelers to keep Pitt running back James Conner in town: Fans have been clamoring to buy his jersey, even though a number hadn’t been assigned to him.

That has changed on Wednesday. Conner, who wore No. 24 at Pitt, will wear No. 30 with the Steelers.

Conner, a third-round selection, will be a popular Steeler not only because of his connection to the college program that plays at Heinz Field but because he has battled and beaten cancer and resumed his football career.

Other new Steelers jersey numbers of note include linebacker T.J. Watt (90), quarterback Josh Dobbs (5), and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19).