James Conner gets his number, thousands will buy his jersey

Posted by Mike Florio on May 10, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT
Getty Images

An intriguing dynamic has emerged in Pittsburgh following the decision of the Steelers to keep Pitt running back James Conner in town: Fans have been clamoring to buy his jersey, even though a number hadn’t been assigned to him.

That has changed on Wednesday. Conner, who wore No. 24 at Pitt, will wear No. 30 with the Steelers.

Conner, a third-round selection, will be a popular Steeler not only because of his connection to the college program that plays at Heinz Field but because he has battled and beaten cancer and resumed his football career.

Other new Steelers jersey numbers of note include linebacker T.J. Watt (90), quarterback Josh Dobbs (5), and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19).

6 Responses to “James Conner gets his number, thousands will buy his jersey”
  1. Mike Tomlin says: May 10, 2017 11:50 AM

    Tears his MCL the first game of his Junior season and during recovery its discovered he’s got Hodgkin Lymphoma. Attends spring practices the following season while undergoing chemo and is cleared of cancer weeks before week 1 and suits up.

    Everyone should be rooting for this guy.

  2. steelcurtainn says: May 10, 2017 11:53 AM

    Can’t wait to see what James Conner does on the field. He’s young , got good work ethic and is going to take a load of Le’veon Bell. Just what the Steelers needed.

  3. ravanator says: May 10, 2017 12:00 PM

    Pathetic draft pick. Bust. Cheers!

  4. marooncat79 says: May 10, 2017 12:31 PM

    Marketing gurus them Steelers. Not a steeler fan at all.

    Always liked him.

    Hope he settles in and runs for 13 yrs

  5. mattbilleauthor says: May 10, 2017 12:34 PM

    I don’t know how good he is: I think I watched one Pitt game last year. But in a league that coddles abusers and drunk drivers, parents can at least point to him and say to their kids, “Perseverance? It matters. Ask him.”

  6. mmmpierogi says: May 10, 2017 3:39 PM

    ravanator says:
    May 10, 2017 12:00 PM
    Pathetic draft pick. Bust. Cheers!

    *******************************************************************

    Don’t judge the guy so quickly. They can’t all be as awe-inspiringly successful as Sergio Kindle or Breshad Perriman.

