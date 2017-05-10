Jets sign sixth-round pick Jeremy Clark

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

Cornerback Jeremy Clark is the latest 2017 draft pick to sign with the Jets.

The team announced that Clark has signed a four-year deal with the team. He was selected in the sixth round along with running back Elijah McGuire and cornerback Derrick Jones, both of whom have also signed their contracts with the team.

Clark tore his ACL in Michigan’s fourth game of last season and was denied a medical redshirt by the NCAA before heading into the draft. He said, via the team’s website, that he didn’t think he’d be picked as a result of the injury, but the Jets obviously liked what he did over the rest of his career and think he can bounce back.

Clark and Jones join Buster Skrine, Morris Claiborne, Juston Burris and Marcus Williams at corner for the Jets.