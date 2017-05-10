New Falcons coordinator Steve Sarkisian adding wrinkles

The Falcons were the league’s most prolific scoring offense last year, so the temptation is to continue doing what they’re doing.
But with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan off to San Francisco and Steve Sarkisian replacing him, the Falcons are continuing to fiddle with the offense in hopes of improving on 33.8 points per game.
“Sark is awesome,” wide receiver Mohamed Sanu said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s come in and he’s adding a lot of his offense in with a mixture of the offense that we had in the past. Everything is just coming out smooth. It seems like him and [quarterback] Matt [Ryan] gel well and everybody in the offense gels well with him. I’m excited to get out on the field and see how we operate as an offense. . . .
“It’s not many different wrinkles. It’s just a piece of his system and he’s just adding it in. We are just keeping the ball rolling.”
The Falcons’ personnel on offense is static, with no major departures or arrivals. And while that’s a good thing in most regards, they know they can’t allow themselves to rest on their previous accomplishments.
“Sark is really good,” center Alex Mack said. “He’s an upbeat guy. Really positive. Great message about how there is always change and moving forward in any organization. One season is always different from the next. It’s about trying to grow from there and trying to get the most out of every day.”
That kind of upbeat message pairs well with the positivity coach Dan Quinn is trying to exude after last year’s Super Bowl collapse. The good news is that whatever the transition time is for getting used to a new coordinator, Sarkisian inherited a bunch of guys who already know each other well, and have performed.
(head shake)
this will not sit well with my horrible Packers defense! ouch!
#ashamed
easy job, just run on 3rd and 1 in field goal range up double digits late in the game……
Shanny still is better
The Falcons don’t need to do anything on offense other than to use common sense – milking the clock denies the other team time to come back – had they used that one concept in the Super Bowl, Tomasina Brady wouldn’t have lost his jersey and would have lost the game. The Falcons lost that game because they played without any common sense.
It will be VERY popular to count the Falcons out heading into this season. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve already seen the Bucs picked to win the NFC South. I’ve even seen New Orleans or Carolina are “poised” to claim a Wild Card spot! The haters will hang their hat on the “Super Bowl hangover” idea until sometime around mid-November when it becomes apparent that Atlanta is headed for another Super Bowl run.
Hope he remembers to run the ball after costing Alabama a National Championship
He’s probably liquored up. Good luck with that head case.
All season long they’ll never be able to cut over to another game no matter how big the lead if it’s the Falcons.
Announcer: “The Falcons are up 31 points late in the 3rd quarter but don’t change the channel because with the Falcons you never know”!
Unless the offensive coordinator is expected to fix their weak defense, I don’t think this plan is going to work very well.
They didn’t lose the superbowl by not producing enough offense. They lost it by letting the Patriots march down the field and score too many times in the second half. Putting up a 28-3 lead in the 3rd quarter is generally considered enough offense to win a game.
28 to 3
Can you really call Happy Hour a wrinkle ?
He is a great offensive mind…..just keep him away from the Jack Daniels and Jose Cuervo.
28 – 3 is a major hangover in waiting.
#chokeartist
Lesson # 1 , run the ball when you have a giant lead in a big game .
I’m not a Falcons fan but if I were, the only wrinkle he needs to add is common sense and game management.
Lets Hope Sark doesnt start frequenting ATL Bars like he did in Greater Seattle.. buying tens and twenties of shots, light beer and food for hours on end.