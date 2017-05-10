NFL names Alberto Riveron to lead officiating department

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 10, 2017, 9:13 AM EDT

The NFL has hired Dean Blandino’s replacement.

And also, Dean Blandino’s other replacement.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league has sent out a memo informing teams that Alberto Riveron has been named to lead the league’s officiating department.

The same memo also points out that Russell Yurk will head up the league’s replay department, at a time when unprecedented control has been given to the control center in New York.

When Blandino left the league for a television job, they effectively split his responsibilities among two people. While Riveron and his 40 years of officiating experience might be at the forefront, the relatively unknown Yurk will be under as much if not more scrutiny week to week.

The league memo points out that Yurk has 10 years of on-field experience at the high school and college level, and has been working in the league’s replay department for the last seven years.