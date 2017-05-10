Report: Christine Michael visited Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT

The Patriots signed a pair of running backs as free agents to join Dion Lewis and James White in their backfield, but they are reportedly still looking at other options on the open market.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team had Christine Michael in for a visit on Tuesday. Michael was released by the Packers earlier this month after they drafted three running backs.

Michael ended last season with the Packers, who signed him after he was released by the Seahawks in November. Michael was Seattle’s leader in rushing yards and attempts at that point in the year, but the Seahawks opted to move forward with other backs.

Barring another move, it’s hard to see a spot for Michael in the New England backfield right now. That may mean the visit was meant to glean information in the event they need a back in the coming months, although Michael could make that moot by landing a job elsewhere in the league.