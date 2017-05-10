Report: Christine Michael visited Patriots

The Patriots signed a pair of running backs as free agents to join Dion Lewis and James White in their backfield, but they are reportedly still looking at other options on the open market.
Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team had Christine Michael in for a visit on Tuesday. Michael was released by the Packers earlier this month after they drafted three running backs.
Michael ended last season with the Packers, who signed him after he was released by the Seahawks in November. Michael was Seattle’s leader in rushing yards and attempts at that point in the year, but the Seahawks opted to move forward with other backs.
Barring another move, it’s hard to see a spot for Michael in the New England backfield right now. That may mean the visit was meant to glean information in the event they need a back in the coming months, although Michael could make that moot by landing a job elsewhere in the league.
Oh yeah…that’ll get Blount to the negotiating table…LOL
Headline should say: “Christine Michael Visited Patriots, Where He Could Become Way More Effective Than He Has Been Anywhere Else.”
If the Pats need more RB bodies in training camp, Michael can come in and compete for a job, or at least be a camp body. Blount can do the same if he wishes.
to go from the outhouse to the penthouse must be exciting!
Belichick- “Tell us about the GB Packer playbook, Christine.”
Michael- “I have no idea.”
BB- “You are free to go.”
Rex Burkhead leaves Cincinnati due to a crowded backfield and an incompetent head coach. He goes to a team with a great head coach but an even more crowded backfield. I’m sure he’s loving that he’ll likely be featured in every 5th or 6th game and anonymous all the other games.
Tee up all the noodle brain gas bag skoltrolls comments about this story being more evidence of the overrating of TT. Fools as they are they’re helpless from exposing they’re sufferimg from acute dissociation from reality disorder.
He slipped on the way to his seat, and the meeting was over.
Christine Michael is a freak athlete and looks like a beast on the in practice field when there is no tackling.
The reality of him on game days is he never knows the play and drops like he got shot at first contact. Matter of fact he will run out of bounds to avoid it.
Micheal fumbles too much to play for Belichek
There’s no reason to quote what the Saints said to Peterson on this story, ari.
So what? Lots of unemployed players visit the Pats. Most go home without contracts.
Guy has a chance to play for the two most successful teams of the last decade. Lucky guy.
Why would you name your son Christine