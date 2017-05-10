Steelers sign seventh-round pick Keion Adams

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

The Steelers have signed another one of their 2017 draft picks.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed seventh-round linebacker Keion Adams to a four-year deal. They’ve also signed fifth-round pick Brian Allen, leaving six picks unsigned a little less than two weeks after the draft began.

Adams capped his career at Western Michigan with 18 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during the 2016 season. He visited with the Steelers before the draft and General Manager Kevin Colbert said Adams’ athleticism helped him land with the team.

“He’s another upside guy who has really developed over the last two years and he is athletic enough that he can stand on his feet and be that outside backer,” Colbert said.

The Steelers took linebacker T.J. Watt in the first round and bring back James Harrison, Bud Dupree and Arthur Moats, so Adams will likely need some of that upside to reveal itself quickly if he’s going to factor into Pittsburgh’s 2017 plans.