Vikings sign Michael Floyd

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT
Michael Floyd is heading home.

Floyd, a wide receiver who grew up in St. Paul, is signing with the Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Reports last week indicated that Floyd and the Vikings were talking and could be close to a deal. The Vikings may have waited until today because yesterday was the deadline for signings to count toward the compensatory pick formula, so this signing will not cost the Vikings any compensatory picks.

A 2012 first-round pick of the Cardinals, Floyd had a 1,000-yard season in 2013 but declined after that and was cut last year following a drunk driving arrest. He signed on with the Patriots at the end of the year.

2 Responses to “Vikings sign Michael Floyd”
  1. contra74 says: May 10, 2017 3:09 PM

    Vikings making moves to get better.

    Hopefully the line will be able to give Bradford enough time to get it to the receivers.

  2. blitzinc43 says: May 10, 2017 3:10 PM

    As a close friend of the organization it was always known that the team needed a possession-type receiver to play alongside Treadwell. Here’s hoping M-Floyd learned a thing or two in New England that he’s willing to apply to Minnie

