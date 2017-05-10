Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2017, 5:52 AM EDT

Usain Bolt scoffed at the idea that Bengals WR John Ross could beat him in a 40-yard dash.

New Bills G.M. Brandon Beane’s old boss in Carolina says Buffalo hit a home run by hiring Beane.

The Dolphins want to be a smarter team.

New Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore will wear the same number that Ty Law and Darrelle Revis wore in New England.

The Jets were counting on a lot from WR Robby Anderson this season, which makes his recent arrest a concern.

The wide receiver-playing son of Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is transferring to Maryland.

Browns rookie Jabrill Peppers is already in stage one of the NFL’s drug program, which the team acknowledges could be an issue.

Steelers rookie LB T.J. Watt was excited to see his No. 90 jersey for the first time.

The Texans’ preseason schedule features a rare Wednesday night opener.

Robert Mathis is retired, but he’s helping the Colts’ rookies as an unofficial assistant coach.

Here’s a look at the current state of the Jaguars’ defense.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota has a fan in Steve Mariucci.

The Broncos are interested in hosting the NFL draft.

The Chiefs made a bunch of transactions at the bottom of their roster yesterday.

Las Vegas expects tourism to grow even stronger when the Raiders come to town.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers has made NFL Network’s Top 100 players list for the sixth time.

Undrafted rookie QB Cooper Rush thinks he’s a good fit in Dallas.

Ex-Giant Shaun O’Hara insists that the memorabilia fraud allegations against Eli Manning are “a load of crap.”

New Eagles RB Donnel Pumphrey is small but durable.

Can the rookie class shore up the defense in Washington?

The Bears currently have seven picks in the 2018 draft, with none in the third round and two in the fourth.

Lions rookie Jamal Agnew is a playmaker on defense.

The Packers’ Hall of Fame is offering guided tours.

Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes plans to be a mentor to the rookies.

Falcons S Keanu Neal is spending his offseason doing pilates and yoga.

The Bills may be turning themselves into Carolina north.

Ex-Saints WR Marques Colston is now working in the tech sector.

Robert McClain has played well against the Buccaneers, and now he’ll play for them.

All or Nothing, the show that chronicled the Cardinals, won a Sports Emmy.

Rams coach Sean McVay threw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game.

Nick Saban thinks the 49ers got a good one in rookie LB Reuben Foster.

The Seahawks have added DE David Bass.