Who will run the show in Buffalo?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 10, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT
When the Bills officially introduce G.M. Brandon Beane on Friday morning, question will be asked about power and control. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the expectation is that the answer will be that Beane has traditional G.M. powers, at least in writing.

The broader question is whether he’ll be exercising those duties. A widespread sense emerged in the aftermath of the firing of G.M. Doug Whaley that coach Sean McDermott will emerge with more power, and possibly with final say. That perception lingers, and the question of who runs the show will remain regardless of what is or isn’t said on Friday.

While it’s important for everyone to know their roles and the limits of their authorities, no properly functioning organization consists of people openly proclaiming “I have final say!” in order to get their way. The best approach is to work through all issues with a frank and candid exchange and, ultimately, the achievement of a consensus. If McDermott and Beane can do that, who has final say doesn’t matter.

8 Responses to “Who will run the show in Buffalo?”
  1. donbat67 says: May 10, 2017 10:21 AM

    Don’t worry Richie is in control .

  2. redlikethepig says: May 10, 2017 10:23 AM

    Someone incompetent. Did I win ?

  3. BIGGSHAUN says: May 10, 2017 10:27 AM

    Does it matter ?

  4. ariani1985 says: May 10, 2017 10:29 AM

    Please be Richie or the bully from Karate Kid.

  5. jag1959 says: May 10, 2017 10:30 AM

    They seem to have narrowed it down to either the dog or the pony.

  6. nhpats says: May 10, 2017 10:32 AM

    Kim Pegula

  7. gah05 says: May 10, 2017 10:33 AM

    Other Brandon, Russ Brandon

  8. sirjoeshmoe2015 says: May 10, 2017 10:38 AM

    My guess is the visiting team.

  9. timmyp716 says: May 10, 2017 10:44 AM

    Jack Eichel runs bartertown

