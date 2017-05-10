Ziggy Ansah plans to consult with Ndamukong Suh on contract talks

This can’t necessarily be good news for the Lions, as they approach contract talks with star defensive end Ziggy Ansah.
He told reporters that as he heads toward what should be a huge deal, he’s going to seek advice from close friend Ndamukong Suh, who got his payday from the Dolphins instead.
“I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but I will,” Ansah said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
Ansah’s going into the final year of his rookie deal, and if he got to the market, he’d get very rich, based on recent deals for less-accomplished pass-rushers.
Injuries limited last year and he had just two sacks, but he had 30.0 in his first three seasons, so he’s going to make a premium whatever he decides to do. The Lions could use the franchise tag on him, which would be worth nearly $17 million for one year.
That’s much lower than the number the Lions balked at when deciding to not tag Suh ($26.9 million), but would still give them pause. Of course, that opened the door for the defensive tackle to go to Miami on a six-year, $114 million contract.
“Obviously, he’s my boy,” Ansah said. “I wish he would have stayed, but I don’t control that and I’m sure he’s happy where he’s at.”
And depending on where and how much he’s getting paid a year from now, Ansah might be very happy as well.
The Dolphins paid a extreme fortune for Suh and the overall defense is the worst in franchise history.
Another prime example of why you don’t tie up so much cap space on one player.
Huge deal….he played every game last year and only had two more sacks than I did.
Big talk coming from a guy who was completely nonexistent last year. Priorities?
Miami Lions; Delmas, Suh, Moseley, Abdul-Quddus and probably Ansah.
Suh never wanted to be here and actually did us a favor by leaving. Mayhew should’ve have seen it and drafted Donald. Everyone else saw it. Instead, he took Ebron. What??
Ziggy’s situation and Suh’s situations were/are completely different.
Suh was the second pick in the last draft before the rookie cap. Huge bonus, salary, contract. In attempts to find wiggle room for free agents, Mayhew re-structured Suh’s (huge) rookie contract multiple times.
The multiple restructures made the final year of that contract to balloon to a level that made applying the franchise tag untenable. Without the ability to apply the franchise tag the Lions had zero leverage.
Ziggy has none of that going for him.
1) get a good agent
2) find a stupid team that will over pay you
I’ve watched almost all the games he has played in, very talented and quick. Never gives up on a play, great in community ( donated 94,000 cases of water to Flint). Only knock on him is injuries. Lions will offer him a good deal but I hope his asking price is realistic. I do not think Bob Quinn will overpay. He rebuilt the O-line in less then 2 seasons. D-line is the next step! Hope he stays in Detroit.
3) Profit