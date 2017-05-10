Ziggy Ansah plans to consult with Ndamukong Suh on contract talks

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 10, 2017, 6:47 AM EDT

This can’t necessarily be good news for the Lions, as they approach contract talks with star defensive end Ziggy Ansah.

He told reporters that as he heads toward what should be a huge deal, he’s going to seek advice from close friend Ndamukong Suh, who got his payday from the Dolphins instead.

“I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but I will,” Ansah said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Ansah’s going into the final year of his rookie deal, and if he got to the market, he’d get very rich, based on recent deals for less-accomplished pass-rushers.

Injuries limited last year and he had just two sacks, but he had 30.0 in his first three seasons, so he’s going to make a premium whatever he decides to do. The Lions could use the franchise tag on him, which would be worth nearly $17 million for one year.

That’s much lower than the number the Lions balked at when deciding to not tag Suh ($26.9 million), but would still give them pause. Of course, that opened the door for the defensive tackle to go to Miami on a six-year, $114 million contract.

“Obviously, he’s my boy,” Ansah said. “I wish he would have stayed, but I don’t control that and I’m sure he’s happy where he’s at.”

And depending on where and how much he’s getting paid a year from now, Ansah might be very happy as well.