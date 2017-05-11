Bears release Eddie Royal, three others

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

The Bears saw Alshon Jeffery leave for the Eagles as a free agent and now they’ve said goodbye to another wide receiver.

The team announced the release of Eddie Royal on Thursday, bringing his stay with the team to an end after two years with the team. Royal was hurt for a healthy portion of those two seasons and wound up playing in just 18 games. He caught 70 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Chicago.

Royal’s departure leaves the Bears with Cameron Meredith, Kevin White, Markus Wheaton and Kendall Wright as the prospective top wideouts for this season.

The Bears also waived defensive tackle Will Sutton, fullback Paul Lasike and offensive lineman Cornelius Edison. Lasike played in 10 games last season while Sutton, a 2014 third-round pick, had 15 tackles in eight appearances.