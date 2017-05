Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

Not long ago, the Bears were the team most likely to get their draft picks under contract quickly. Now, they’re slipping behind the curve.

On Thursday, two of the team’s five draft picks agreed to terms: fourth-round running back Tarik Cohen and fifth-round offensive lineman Jordan Morgan.

The Bears have three other draft picks: first-round quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, second-round tight end Adam Shaheen, and fourth-round safety Eddie Jackson.