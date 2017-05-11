Broncos sign Garrett Bolles

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

The Broncos have their first-round pick under contract.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos and tackle Garrett Bolles have agreed to a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth year. Per Klis, the contract is worth a fully guaranteed $11 million-plus with a $6 million signing bonus.

Bolles was the 20th overall pick after playing one season at Utah and a couple of years in junior college after a rocky road through high school. Bolles referenced those struggles while holding his infant son in an emotional interview after being drafted and said he hoped he could be an example to other kids that you can overcome rough patches.

Bolles is ticketed for left tackle with the Broncos, who have now signed four of their eight picks from this year’s draft.