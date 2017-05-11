 Skip to content

Browns signs three draft picks

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 11, 2017, 11:02 PM EDT
The Cleveland Browns announced the signings of three draft picks on Thursday ahead of the start of the team’s rookie mini-camp this weekend.

Cornerback Howard Wilson (fourth round), offensive lineman Rod Johnson (fifth round) and running back Matthew Dayes (seventh round) all signed their standard four-year rookie contracts with the Browns.

The trio of players are the first of the Browns’ 10-man draft class to ink deals with the team.

With rookie contracts slotted, it likely won’t take too long for the rest of the class – including No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett – to get signed as well.

